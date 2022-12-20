Even the U15s of the DRL Volley Team fly to the category semifinals. One week after the third place of the U17s, Simone Donadel’s Under 15s also conquered the lowest step of the podium in the inter-provincial phase and took the ticket to the semi-final. The 3-0 obtained in Treviso (24-26, 22-25, 22-25) was fundamental.

«We went beyond expectations», comments coach Donadel, «also because the group was made up of several new guys. Everyone interpreted the training sessions very well, as well as the matches, and began to believe in themselves».

These are the protagonists: Captain Alessio Fraccaro, Filippo Rossano, Alberto Urago, Marco Vorano, Matteo Gionfalo, Giulio Mattiuzzi, Elia Nessenzia, Cristian Cibien, Alberto Liguori, Pietro Dalla Corte, Leone Battistel, Sebastiano Lucicesare and Federico Consoli.

Under 14. Success for the Belluno team against Portogruaro of the same age (3-0: 25-15, 25-13, 25-23).