He died in a prison in Quindío Huilense convicted of homicide in Neiva

Ricardo Garrido Cumbe, a 29-year-old man who was serving a sentence for the crime of aggravated homicide in a heterogeneous contest with trafficking, manufacturing or carrying firearms, was found lifeless in his cell in the Peñas Blancas prison in Calarcá , Quindio.

According to preliminary reports, the discovery occurred when some inmates noticed that Garrido did not react and immediately notified the dragoneants.

The guards who arrived at Garrido’s cell noticed that he was not responding to their calls and immediately activated a rescue plan. The man was taken to a care center where his death was finally confirmed. Although the causes of death continue to be investigated, it has been indicated that it was an act of suicide. An investigation is expected to take place to determine the circumstances of the death.

The news has shocked Garrido’s relatives in Neiva, Huila, who have expressed messages of condolence through social networks at this difficult time. The man from Neiva had been in prison for more than 9 years for two sentences, one of them for having shot Jhon Alexander Ortiz three times, a minor under 16 years of age in the Rafael Azuero neighborhood of the Huilense capital, in events related to matters between gangs. Garrido would turn 30 on July 11.

Ricardo Garrido’s body was taken to the local Quindío morgue, waiting for the respective rigorous procedures to be carried out so that his family could carry out the necessary procedures to bury him.