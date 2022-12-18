A man was rescued by health workers in the early hours of Sunday 18 December, around 2 am, in via Malina, in the municipal area of ​​Moimacco due to injuries sustained following an accidental fall into a ditch-cavity.

Due to causes being investigated by the police forces activated by Sores, he got out of the car and fell into a cavity near a construction site.

After the alarm, the nurses in the Sores operating room sent the self-medication and the ambulance to the scene. The firefighters were also activated immediately.

The man was transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in serious condition.