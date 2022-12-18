Among the traditional crib shops, the restoration one stands out in which his family works, founded by his parents Guido and Maria Rosa Nicola in Aramengo. They are there, but she is there too, Anna Rosa, with her brother Gian Luigigrappling with ancient canvases, between easels and shelves of multicolored pigments.

The Nicola Restauri laboratory

It is the homage to one of the excellences of Piedmont recognized throughout Europe that appears in the large welcomed crib in the abbey of Santa Maria di Vezzolano, a tradition that grows every year with new characters and miniature environments built with modeling clay, wood, wire, scraps of fabric and other poor and recycled materials, with great attention to detail and historical fidelity. Inaugurated last week, it will remain on display until Sunday 5 February on weekends and public holidays, from 10 to 17. There will also be an extraordinary opening from 25 December to 1 January. At Christmas reduced hours: admission to the public will be from 10 to 12.30 and from 15.30 to 17. Groups of at least 10 people will be able to admire the masterpiece even on weekdays. In this case, however, you need to book on 349/577.29.32 or [email protected] Admission is free. The organisation, the opening of the abbey premises and the management of the flow of visitors require teamwork involving the associations «La Cabalesta» of Castelnuovo Don Bosco and «InCollina» of Albugnano and the Regional Directorate of Piedmont Museums.

The restorer Anna Rosa Nicola

Anne Rose Nicholasrestorer since 1979, specializing in ancient maps as well as paintings, applies her knowledge of materials and colors to this great passion of hers.

How did you structure your crib?

“It is constantly evolving and expanding. It currently consists of 313 characters, 78 scenes and 49 buildings. About 50 trades are represented. Compared to last year, there are 3 more tables. The shape is deliberately irregular: it is 18 meters long, 2 and a half wide at the narrowest point and 4 meters at the widest part. I started building it in 2005. In Vezzolano it was exhibited for the first time ten years ago, in 2012».

How many trips did he have to make to transport it from his workshop to the abbey?

“Eight with the van and others with the car.”

The photo studio

What’s new for 2022?

«A new Nativity, two angels and 40 characters created in recent months: they are above all shepherds, children and women. There are also a painter and an art historian. The latter does not look like a particular person. However, I think I managed to capture the essence of the scholar. I also set up a large square, placing a fountain from which water flows in the center of it. It is the place where social life takes place. The market winds all around. I added some more stalls. Particular attention was paid to three groups: the first, dedicated to the ladies of Aramengo, prepares the canestrelli; the second, the apple fritters; the last one makes jam near a cart full of fruit. There is also a puppet theatre. It is my homage to Migliorino Brunetti, a gentleman from Castelnuovo Scrivia who delighted in entertaining the children with his shows ».

The greengrocer’s counter

What materials did he use?

«Polystyrene for homes and wood for furnishings. For the characters, however, clay, wire, crepe paper and fabric. I often use recycled metal and plastic material to create various miniatures: from aluminum dog food cans to costume jewellery, but also small glass bulbs and more. I give a second life to the weirdest things people throw away. Inspiration usually comes around 3-4 in the morning. When he doesn’t arrive, to relax, I make paper flowers. For me, working on the crib is medicine».

The confectionery-café of the Belle Époque

How many visitors have there been in the last two editions?

«More than 10 thousand. With the setting up in the guesthouse, the queues have shortened. Last year, despite the Covid-19, thanks to the work of the volunteers of “La Cabalesta”, everything went perfectly, respecting the rules”.

Who visits the crib where does it come from?

«Mainly from Piedmont, but not only. In the visitor’s book I also find numerous comments signed by foreigners. They are, perhaps, people who join friends and relatives during the Christmas holidays».

How much time do you usually spend at the crib?

“Every minute possible, every day and all year round.”

Is there anyone to help you?

“During the making, no. In assembly operations, on the other hand, yes: my husband».

The basket maker’s shop

A secret dream?

«Renovating an old house in Aramengo which is located in front of our restoration laboratory. I’m working on the project with a group of good professionals, engineers and architects. The dream is slowly starting to materialize. I would like to exhibit the crib and my works there. There will also be space for a teaching room and a laboratory, where I will organize various courses to share my joy of creating with other people. I’d like to involve young people, children and the elderly: those who create are never alone. It will still take a long time, and many economic resources. I hope this project will arouse interest and that someone will help me to make it happen. I’ll do my best.”