The national awareness campaign on actinic keratosis ‘Signals on the skin’, with free dermatological screening visits by appointment, stops on Saturday 24 September at the University Hospital of Trieste.

Promoted by SIDeMaST (Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases), it aims to promote early diagnosis for this pre-cancerous disease that cannot be underestimated.

The visits will take place on Saturday 24 in the Dermatological Clinic of the AOU in Trieste, directed by Professor Iris Zalaudek. Visits are by reservation only and subject to availability of places. For reservations contact the number 02-82900619 from Monday to Friday from 9 to 15.

Professor Nicola di Meo, head of the oncological dermatology clinic explains: “Actinic Keratosis (AK) is a lesion considered a form of squamous cell carcinoma in the initial phase, which occurs after the age of 40. It is one of the most frequent dermatological lesions in Italy: it is estimated that about 30% of the over 70s present at least one actinic keratosis. The preferential anatomical sites are those chronically photo-exposed, such as face, ears, scalp and hands with a higher risk of occurrence in men and women with blond hair and light eyes. If left untreated, the lesions can develop into invasive squamous cell carcinoma which accounts for 25% of all non-melanoma skin cancers and has the ability to metastasize to internal organs. Excessive sun exposure and the use of tanning lamps are the most important risk factors. “

“Trieste is one of the cities with the highest incidence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer”, says Professor Zalaudek. “The phototype of the population, the average age and the sun exposure linked to the close relationship of citizens with the sea are the main causes. Actinic keratosis, a pre-cancerous form that affects the photo-exposed regions of patients, will be the subject of a screening campaign in which the Trieste Dermatology Clinic is involved in a national project promoted by SIDeMaST (Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic and of Sexually Transmitted Diseases). The prevention and early diagnosis of skin cancers also involves initiatives such as these “.

The “Signals on the skin” campaign is promoted by SIDeMaST and realized thanks to the non-conditioning contribution of PIERRE FABRE.

For further information: www.segnalisullapelle.it