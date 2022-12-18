Original title: The digital renminbi pilot is expanded again, and “basic clothing, food, housing and transportation” are all available

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Yang Zhaokui

“My friends from other places registered digital renminbi this year and told me that it is safe and convenient to pay.” “My classmate works in Shenzhen and has received several rounds of digital renminbi red envelopes. It can be used for grocery shopping, eating out, and cycling. We here When will it be available?” With the continuous expansion of the digital renminbi pilot this year, on social media, netizens in more and more regions look forward to the pilot and experience the convenience and benefits of digital renminbi as soon as possible.

On December 16, according to news from the central bank’s Financial Times and the digital renminbi app, the digital renminbi pilot program expanded again. On the basis of the existing pilot areas, it expanded from Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiong’an, and Chengdu to Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Hebei. , Sichuan Province, and added Jinan City in Shandong Province, Nanning City in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Fangchenggang City, Kunming City in Yunnan Province, and Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture as pilot areas.

After the expansion of the digital renminbi pilot, Meituan and the Bank of China issued digital renminbi consumer gift packages to a new batch of residents in the pilot areas. From now on, residents of the new digital renminbi pilot areas can open the Meituan App to search for “digital renminbi”, complete the registration and receive a digital renminbi consumption gift package worth 80 yuan.

It is understood that the gift pack covers a variety of online and offline consumption scenarios for residents. Consumers can use it to order takeaways on Meituan, buy fresh vegetables, buy movie tickets, buy daily necessities, and buy dining coupons in stores. This is an important action of the scene support organization to respond to the further expansion of the pilot scope of the digital renminbi, and it is also another measure for the digital renminbi to boost consumption through the Internet retail platform. Meituan said that as the digital renminbi gradually integrates into people’s daily life of “clothing, food, housing and transportation”, its value in promoting consumption and helping entities has become increasingly significant. The issuance of consumer red envelopes in the new pilot areas this time aims to accelerate the popularization and promotion of digital renminbi in the new pilot areas, help consumption recovery and the development of the local real economy.

Since the beginning of this year, the issuance of digital renminbi red envelopes and consumer coupons has become a new trend in various places to promote consumption and stabilize growth. The People’s Bank of China previously stated that in 2022, the governments of the pilot regions will carry out nearly 30 digital RMB consumption red envelope activities around the themes of “promoting consumption”, “fighting the epidemic” and “low-carbon travel”. Promotional activities can effectively promote the recovery of social consumption and the release of potential. During this process, the governments of many places joined forces with retail platforms such as Meituan to carry out consumption promotion activities. The digital renminbi stimulates consumption through scenes close to the daily life of the people, and drives the business growth of small, medium and micro merchants behind the scene, effectively serving the real economy.

Recently, policies to stabilize the economy have continued to take effect, and people’s livelihood consumption has accelerated recovery. People in the industry generally believe that with the continuous expansion of the pilot program, the value of the digital renminbi to boost consumption and serve entities has been widely recognized by local governments, and the inclusiveness and “people’s nature” continue to be highlighted. In the people’s livelihood consumption of “one breakfast” and “two boxes of fruit”, Internet retail platforms with rich consumption scenarios have gradually become the main entrance for people to use digital renminbi, and will play a more active role in helping the popularization and promotion of digital renminbi and serving the real economy .