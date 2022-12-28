Home News He throws himself into the lake to save the dog and risks hypothermia: a tourist rescued by a passer-by
News

He throws himself into the lake to save the dog and risks hypothermia: a tourist rescued by a passer-by

by admin
He throws himself into the lake to save the dog and risks hypothermia: a tourist rescued by a passer-by

SAPPADA. The dog falls into the frozen lake and he, the owner, in an attempt to help him, found himself in trouble. A tourist from Florence born in 1965 was rescued in the early afternoon of Tuesday 27 December by the personnel of the Sappada station of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue and by the regional helicopter rescue after falling into the water in the sport fishing lake, near the Ziegelhütte refuge.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man went to the frozen lake to help his dog, who had fallen into it and after pulling it out he could no longer get out in turn.

A passer-by helped him by handing him his belt but, once out, having remained in the water for about ten minutes, the gentleman had a beginning of hypothermia.

The medical crew of the air rescue, who landed not far away, went to him covering him with a thermal blanket and the on-board doctor examined him.

The rescuers of the Sappada station, who arrived at the scene at the same time with the jeep, took him back to his car so that he could return to his accommodation. The intervention took place between 2 and 3 pm.

See also  He escapes from the burning car, dies hit by a truck on the A4

You may also like

The Ocean Viking will land at the port...

A family of four recruited Wu Zun in...

Booze, collect 29 licenses on Christmas Eve

New crown epidemic prevention expert said | Zhongshan...

Padua: elderly woman killed at home, her husband...

Wang Hao: An orderly transition to a smooth...

Skier dies from injuries sustained after a fall...

The 18th Shenzhen Cultural Expo will be held...

Sedico, tears and balloons in the sky to...

Where is Vocational Education Reform Going?_Guangming.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy