SAPPADA. The dog falls into the frozen lake and he, the owner, in an attempt to help him, found himself in trouble. A tourist from Florence born in 1965 was rescued in the early afternoon of Tuesday 27 December by the personnel of the Sappada station of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue and by the regional helicopter rescue after falling into the water in the sport fishing lake, near the Ziegelhütte refuge.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man went to the frozen lake to help his dog, who had fallen into it and after pulling it out he could no longer get out in turn.

A passer-by helped him by handing him his belt but, once out, having remained in the water for about ten minutes, the gentleman had a beginning of hypothermia.

The medical crew of the air rescue, who landed not far away, went to him covering him with a thermal blanket and the on-board doctor examined him.

The rescuers of the Sappada station, who arrived at the scene at the same time with the jeep, took him back to his car so that he could return to his accommodation. The intervention took place between 2 and 3 pm.