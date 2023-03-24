The Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to capture a 34-year-old man in flagrante for the crime of theft in commune 2 of the city. The subject, identified as Andrés Fernando Arenas Longa, alias “Longa”, was caught stealing the rearview mirror of a high-end vehicle valued at $1,500,000 pesos.

According to the authorities, this individual has a criminal history of 9 judicial notes as accused, of which 6 are for theft, 2 for drug trafficking and 1 for damage to another’s property. The annotations for theft, which add up to a total of 6, swell his criminal record and show recidivism in this type of crime.

After the capture, the subject was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of theft and later before a guarantee control judge, who decided to impose a custodial measure in a prison.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police calls on citizens to continue reporting any situation that alters citizen security and coexistence in a timely manner.