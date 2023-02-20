Home News He was injured in a robbery in Pitalito and needs blood donations




Moisés Embus Rayo urgently needs blood donations, after being seriously injured by criminals who attacked him to steal it.

The blood type that his relatives are looking for is O+, and those who are willing to help him can go to the San Antonio de Pitalito Departmental Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

According to the facts for which Embus Rayo was injured, they were registered in the early hours of last Saturday.

Moisés’s relatives resort to the solidarity of the Laboyanos, to be able to move him forward. Those who require more information may contact the cell phone 321 292 6510.

