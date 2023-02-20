The 23rd matchday of Serie A saw Napoli win against Sassuolo. Azzurri +15 on Inter (3-1 against Udinese) and +18 on Milan (which beat Monza) and on Roma (which defeated Verona). In the Monday match that closed the round, equal in Turin-Cremonese: Ballardini remains last. Here is the updated standings with the Lega Serie A ordering