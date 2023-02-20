Home Sports Torino Cremonese 2-2: video, goals and highlights
Sports

Torino Cremonese 2-2: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Torino Cremonese 2-2: video, goals and highlights

The 23rd matchday of Serie A saw Napoli win against Sassuolo. Azzurri +15 on Inter (3-1 against Udinese) and +18 on Milan (which beat Monza) and on Roma (which defeated Verona). In the Monday match that closed the round, equal in Turin-Cremonese: Ballardini remains last. Here is the updated standings with the Lega Serie A ordering

See also  The Ministry of Culture will finance the relaunch of the monumental complex of Stupinigi, a Unesco heritage site, with the Palazzina di Caccia and the village

You may also like

The most beautiful tree houses in the world

Jaylen Brown: “All Star Game? Non era basket,...

Turin Cremonese, Juric: ‘Derby with Juve? We can...

another violent shock a little while ago, on...

Turin: Juric “we’re doing well, now a great...

goals in Sanabria, Tsadjout, Valeri e Singo- breaking...

College basketball’s top 16: Who will stay there,...

Aston Martin’s options to replace Lance Stroll

Japanese chess jihad, Liao and then the next...

Esport – League of Legends: G2 in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy