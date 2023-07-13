Health Foundation marks International Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder Day

July 13 marks the day of this chronic neurodevelopmental disorder.

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation aims to sensitize and educate the world population about this chronic disorder of neurocognitive development, as well as support people who suffer from it and their families.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder linked to genetic factors that affects the emotional, cognitive, behavioral and social development of children and young people up to adulthood. It generates changes in their behavior, characterized by the following aspects: Hyperactivity: presents a higher level of activity, given their age; Impulsivity: Difficulty controlling your behavior, emotions, and thoughts; Inattention: Difficulty or inability to concentrate and pay attention.

One of the characteristic features of this disorder is recognized during the school stage due to difficulties in school performance, as well as the manifestation of social dysfunctions. Other predominant features are the following: Lack of concentration; immoderate and constant activity; Disobedience to rules and instructions; Aggressive behavior.

