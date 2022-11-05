Twenty new beds for use foresteria to attract new doctors. The process for the construction of beds for guest use in buildings of theUlss Dolomites, an intervention carried out thanks to a loan of 500 thousand euros from the Common Border Funds and an Ulss co-financing of 150 thousand euros. After the assignment of the design, construction management and coordination for the safety of the works, the technical and economic feasibility project was then approved.

In particular, the project involves the restructuring of the structures owned by the Ulss in order to obtain apartments to make a total of 20 beds available for guest use for professionals who choose to work in the Ulss Dolomiti. The buildings affected by the intervention are located in Agordo, Belluno and Feltre.

BELLUNO

in Belluno, in via Sant’Andrea, we will proceed with the renovation of an apartment on the second floor of a building that is spread over three levels. The project involves a reorganization of the apartment spaces in order to obtain 10 beds. The premises that will be built inside will be a kitchen, two living rooms / relaxation areas, two double bedrooms, six single bedrooms, three toilets, a pantry, a storage room and a technical room.

FELT

In Feltre, in via Ligont n. 25: the apartment object of the intervention is located on the first floor of a building that is spread over two levels. The project envisages obtaining 4 beds, providing a kitchen, a living room, a double bedroom, two single bedrooms, a toilet and a laundry.

CONFIGURATION

The project, which concerns the hospital of Agordo, provides for the reorganization of the existing guest rooms inside the hospital, on the first floor of the east wing of the C, making 6 beds usable. The overall investment is 650 thousand euros, of which 500,000 euros for works and 150,000 euros for furnishings. The premises will be made available to healthcare personnel and medical specialists who need temporary accommodation pending definitive accommodation.

«The creation of additional guesthouses allows us to expand the offer of benefits to attract new professionals to our structures, as part of the corporate welfare policy that we are pursuing with determination. We do not give up and continue in the continuous search for personnel », comments the general manager Maria Grazia Carraro, «I thank the Municipalities and the Presidency of the Common Border Funds for having wished to invest, with far-sightedness, in this measure which represents a solid intervention to guarantee mountain services and which makes us competitive with respect to neighboring territories. A concrete action against depopulation ».

Satisfied with the former Forcist deputy Dario Bond. «As president of the Fondo Comuni Confinanti, I would like to thank the general manager of Ulss Dolomiti, Carraro, and all the staff for their commitment. Ensuring guest rooms for health personnel who arrive in the Belluno area to serve, serves a facilitate the choice of destination, offering quality housing at a controlled price in a particular reality such as the mountains and tourist resorts. The next step of the initiatives in the health field will be to facilitate the retention of young doctors in the area, following what has already been done in the Province of Trento, with public financial support in exchange for the contractual commitment to carry out their activities in the area for a minimum period of 5 years. All of us from Belluno must believe in it to reverse the trend of continuous decline in services and population in the mountain area. Change can and must be done, with careful strategic direction and a capacity for vision made possible by funding from the Fondo Comuni Confinanti ».