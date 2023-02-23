news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 23 – Food production “has a cost in terms of impact on the environment and on the health system. Science is working to provide solutions that manage to reconcile the three main objectives: produce more, consume less, produce food that is better for health“. It is a “problem of great urgency” that requires “flexibility” of solutions. This is one of the reflections that emerged during the two-day workshop “Science and sustainable food. How scientific tools can help issues related to food and biodiversity for the planet and the health of its inhabitants”, which ended today within the Trieste Laboratory on Quantitative Sustainability (TLQS), a project of the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics (OGS) and the Trieste International Foundation (FIT).



According to Michele Morgante, professor of Genetics at the University of Udine and scientific coordinator of the workshop, solutions for food sustainability must be adapted “to the great diversity of situations at a global level: we cannot think that the same mix of solutions is ideal for Europe can also work in Africa and Asia”. And the more developed countries, he added, “must make a major effort to transfer science, technology and information to the less developed countries according to a non-neocolonial model”.



Sustainability and science, sustainability and health and sustainability and society were the three macro-themes around which discussions developed: experts from various disciplines gathered to talk about nutrition and biodiversity for the health of the planet with a multidisciplinary approach. For the president of illycaffè, Andrea Illy, “we are going through a transition period” from “a linear extractive model to a circular regenerative model, in which the pursuit of well-being is always at the centre, but a clear perception must be created in citizens that ‘ well-being equals regeneration of the biosphere”. At the same time, the business world must move towards circularity”. Italy, then observed Illy, in the field of food “has a competitive advantage”: “here there is the highest agricultural biodiversity in the world and we have a cuisine that is an even healthier version of the Mediterranean one. We can bring – he concluded – our knowledge of countries much more important than us, numerically and economically, such as the USA”. (HANDLE).

