(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 23 – Turin is approaching the derby, even manager Davide Vagnati has Juventus in his sights. “The result will be determined by many factors, but we will try to get him on our side – he says, in view of next Tuesday’s derby – and I expect a great match, by temperament and desire”.



However, Ivan Juric’s team was the protagonist of many ups and downs: “We have to give our all, because we’ve shown that we can beat the big names but also do what the coach didn’t want – continues Vagnati – and if you don’t perform up to it, you can lose to anyone.”



The doors of Filadelfia will open on Sunday morning: “It will be a nice thing, the enthusiasm of the fans is important and it will give the players a sign of how important it is to wear this shirt in a derby” comments the manager at La Rinascente, in the center of Turin , where the special shirt for the ten years of partnership with Suzuki that will be worn on March 6 against Bologna was unveiled.



Taurus is still attached to the train to Europe. “But the biggest mistake is setting ourselves long-term goals – warns Vagnati – even if we don’t have to set ourselves limits: we think of one match at a time, then at the end of the season we will dedicate ourselves to the redemptions of the players that interest us and any contract extensions expiring. But we – he adds – don’t force anyone”. Juric’s renewal is also on the table: “We talked about it and we showed that we are ready and available, but there are still many games and it’s not nice to talk about this” concludes the man in the transfer market. (HANDLE).

