Hearing loss treatment associated with 24% decrease in risk of premature death, study shows

Hearing loss treatment associated with 24% decrease in risk of premature death, study shows

A new study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity suggests that using hearing aids if you need them can help protect you from premature death. The study, which was conducted by Dr. Janet Choi, assistant professor of clinical otolaryngology at Keck University School of Medicine, found that there was a 24% lower risk of mortality for people who regularly used hearing aids.

The study analyzed data from 10,000 people and tracked their mortality between 1999 and 2012. It revealed that regular users of hearing aids had a significantly lower risk of death, regardless of factors such as age, ethnicity, income, education, or medical history. This indicates that addressing hearing loss through the use of hearing aids can have a positive impact on overall well-being and longevity.

Despite the benefits of using hearing aids, only 15% of those who could benefit from them are currently using them, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. However, with the availability of over-the-counter, self-fitting hearing aids, it is easier than ever for individuals to address their hearing loss.

The study also highlighted the connection between hearing loss and longevity, citing evidence that untreated hearing loss could lead to social isolation, dementia, decreased physical activity, and cognitive function. Therefore, it is recommended that individuals who notice a difference in their hearing get it checked and consider using hearing aids if necessary.

The role of healthcare providers is crucial in addressing health risks, especially those that are easily modifiable like hearing loss. By being proactive and working closely with doctors, individuals can prioritize factors like sleep, exercise, nutrition, alcohol consumption, blood pressure, and blood sugar to build a strong foundation for lasting well-being and vitality.

In conclusion, the study emphasizes the importance of addressing hearing loss and the potential benefits of using hearing aids for overall health and well-being. It encourages individuals to be proactive and prioritize their health to ensure a longer and healthier life.

