Heat wave in China continues – Third day in a row measured over 40 degrees

The highest heat alert level applies in Beijing. (AFP / GREG BAKER)

Temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius yesterday for the third day in a row. The highest heat warning level applies in Beijing and parts of the nearby provinces of Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Inner Mongolia and Tianjin.

According to the state media, ground temperatures of more than 70 degrees were measured in parts of Shandong province. The region is the most populous province in China after Guangdong and an important area for grain cultivation. The heatwave in northern China is expected to subside by tomorrow, but could intensify later in the week.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 25, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

