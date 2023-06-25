The revolutionary Mitsubishi-branded city car arrives in Italy: it costs 12,000 euros and is monstrous, the market has been defeated

Mitsubishi is also launching an exceptional city car in Italy which costs only 12,000 euros and is ready to conquer the market.

The Japanese automotive world has always been one of the most advanced throughout history. One of the most famous brands is undoubtedly the Mitsubishi, a brand that has been able to perfect itself since 1970, paying particular attention to the relationship between quality and price. Mitsubishi, the 12,000 Euro city car (Source: Pixabay)

It is in fact a detail that is not insignificant, also because the Mitsubishi he knows very well that in his own country he has the very strong competition of Toyota. She has been a member of the for some years now Group with Renault and Nissan.

It has recently decided to launch itself more and more into the creation of small cars that can be considered perfect for the city. Today’s city cars seem to be the future, because they are perfect for finding parking and navigating cities that are becoming increasingly chaotic.

So here’s why Mitsubishi has decided to take the field in 2023 with a new model that is also about to arrive in Italy. Among the many reasons why everyone is waiting for its definitive launch on the market there is also the price. The Japanese company has in fact announced that the new Ek Cross will be sold for just 12,000 euros.

Mitsubishi Ek Cross: price, characteristics and engine

The dimensions of the One Cross make it extremely essential and nothing is left to chance. The length is 339 cm and the width 147 cm, thus proving to be extremely compact and very simple to handle. Mitsubishi Ek Cross, 12,000 Euro city car (Source: Mitsubishi)

Somehow remember the Kia Picantowith the Mitsubishi which aims to improve on its Korean rivals. Looking at it from the front you can see how the driver and passenger seats are extremely comfortable being heavily padded. The driving position is also very comfortable, just a pity that it is not possible to adjust the extension of the steering wheel.

Mitsubishi has also been very attentive to the care of the driver, in fact there is a glove compartment which is arranged on two levels and is also equipped with two USB ports. Also exceptional in terms of rear seat comfort.

It is an extremely spacious two-seater bench that makes even the tallest passengers feel at ease. There is then also Ek X EV, the electric version which features a 47 kW motor and a 20 kWh battery that allows it to travel 180 km between charges.

There are also two ports for charging, because on one side there is the type 1 one (the one commonly called “slow charging”), while the second is the CHADEMO, widely used especially in Japan.

The One Cross will be purchasable from the end of 2023, with the Mitsubishi which has five other models ready in addition to this one to be launched by the end of the new year. A decidedly very ambitious goal for a Japanese company that wants to establish itself in the electric sector with its 12 thousand Euros.

