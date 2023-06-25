Chelsea, here’s how much Lukaku weighs in the balance sheet. Inter’s hopes and the margins for the right offer | First page

Another summer in the center of the market, another summer as a “precarious” for Romelu Lukaku. Not even the final crescendo of the last season helped to clear the clouds that hover over the future of the Belgian centre-forward. bound to Chelsea until June 2026 but absolutely determined to pursue his career elsewhere, regardless of the opinion towards him of the new coach Mauricio Pochettino. And when it comes to “elsewhere” the thought automatically turns to Interwhere Lukaku wishes to remain despite the club’s manifest difficulties in sitting around the negotiating table with the right arguments.

ENOUGH GIFTS – Marotta and Ausilio have acknowledged the iron will of the player – who already a year ago was the architect of a loan deal that was in some ways unthinkable – to remain in Milan, but the margins for trying to satisfy Chelsea’s demands to date are minimal, if not non-existent. The London company does not appear willing to grant other “gifts” or other imaginative solutions such as the assignment on a onerous loan for another year e pushes at all costs for the interested clubs to present themselves with a definitive purchase proposal. Maybe even granting a discount on the valuation of the card: taken from Inter for 115 million euros in the summer, the residual cost in the budget for i Blues stands at about 70 million, without counting the signing of 12 million net. This is why it cannot be absolutely excluded that the patron Todd Boehly, in order to get rid of a rather uncomfortable grain given the need to significantly lower the wage bill and to recover the copious investments made in recent months to strengthen the team, give up something even to get rid of one of the most onerous salaries.

HUNTING FOR SALE – The only outright acquisition offers for Lukaku have come from a destination, Saudi Arabia, which does not attract the playerwho absolutely wants to stay in Europe, as lawyer Ledure, who looks after his interests, wanted to clarify in recent days. 40 million euros can represent the right compromise among the wishes of Chelsea – which has already managed to place Mendy, Koulibaly, Kovacic and Kanté and is preparing to find a solution shortly also for Azpilicueta, Aubameyang, Pulisic and Sterling among others – and the availability of expenses for ready formations to bet on the attacker. L’Interwho also decided to sink Marcus Thuram (stealing him from Milan) also by virtue of the difficulties experienced by the Belgian, is still fully in the running but he needs like bread to record more than a few assignments to make his attempt. The farewells of Onana, Gosens and Brozovic and perhaps also that of Correa can create the premises for an offer that is higher than that of another loan and on terms that are even more advantageous than those of a year ago. We’re not at the countdown yet, but times are starting to tighten up for Lukaku and Inter are also willing to look elsewhere for this reason.

