Home News Heating. Expensive and hard to find pellets. Dal Tio: “That’s why we are in danger”
News

Heating. Expensive and hard to find pellets. Dal Tio: “That’s why we are in danger”

by admin
Heating. Expensive and hard to find pellets. Dal Tio: “That’s why we are in danger”

The TiEsse di Cimadolmo is the number one producer of pellet nationwide. Domenico Dal Tio he analyzes the situation with clarity: «What happened after Vaia is the result of forest management that is not very attentive to the needs of national operators. Cadore was a power from the point of view of wood, it was avant-garde. But this record has gradually faded due to inadequate forest management. Austria is an example of how this sector can bring well-being and work ».

02:54

See also  Metsola: “Mattarella can continue on unity and stability. Regeni? Commitment to truth and justice "

You may also like

Changsha’s economy has entered a high-quality development track...

Rognoni, the great old man of the DC...

2022 Ginseng Industry High Quality Development Conference opens,...

Inflation, bills and rising prices: six tips to...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Linyi Fangcheng Primary School conducts national defense education...

Energy-consuming: minimum packages of 1 GWh for calmed...

Zhou Zhuohua’s case in Macau was charged with...

New York’s Hasidic schools are a runaway system...

More than 95% of counties and cities in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy