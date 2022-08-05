[Epoch Times, August 5, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua comprehensive report) On the morning of August 5, a knife attack on a police officer occurred in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, resulting in three injuries, two of whom were sent to the hospital and rescued ineffective. die. Both deceased were guards at Shijiazhuang Prison. The suspect has been apprehended.

Comprehensive Lu media reports, at about 10:30 a.m. on August 5, on the north side of the intersection of Hongxing Street and Yihong Road in Qiaodong District, Shijiazhuang City, about 100 meters away from the gate of Shijiazhuang Prison, a case of assaulting a police officer with a knife occurred. , resulting in two deaths and one injury, both of whom were prison guards in Shijiazhuang Prison.

Several videos at the scene of the incident show that (click to watch the video) near the gate of Shijiazhuang Prison, a police officer in uniform fell to the ground with blood flowing from his side; another officer in police uniform also crawled on the ground with blood on his neck. Outflow, someone beside rescue.

According to witnesses, the incident took place on the north side of the intersection of Hongxing Street and Yihong Road in Qiaodong District, Shijiazhuang City, about 100 meters from the entrance of Shijiazhuang Prison. Due to the suddenness of the incident, it attracted the attention of passers-by. At that time, one of the officers in police uniform had fallen to the ground.

According to reports, the two uniformed officers are official police officers in Shijiazhuang Prison.

According to a report issued by the Security Bureau of Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province on August 5, at 10:29 a.m. that day, a case of stabbing people with a knife occurred near Hongxing Street in Shijiazhuang City, resulting in 3 injuries, 2 of whom died after rescue efforts were unsuccessful. , a person is not life-threatening. At present, the suspect Yang Mouye (male, 50 years old, from Xinji) has been arrested. The motive for the crime is unknown.

Recently, there have been frequent vicious cases of armed injuries in mainland China, which has sparked heated discussions among netizens.

Some netizens said: “The Tangshan BBQ restaurant incident has been going on for so long, and there is no result yet?!”

Another netizen said: “Why are there more and more incidents of stabbing people??”

Some netizens also said: “More and more people are being driven crazy.”

Another netizen said: “It’s not random, it’s targeted.”

More netizens denounced the authorities: “We can no longer continue to oppress and polarize like this!!!”

Some netizens also thought, “A lot of things are happening now, and no one knows the stories behind them, so this kind of thing happens a lot.”

