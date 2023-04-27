Hebi City launches 2023 corporate salary survey

Recently, Hebi City launched the 2023 corporate salary survey, sampling 269 local companies in 18 industry categories (90 industry categories), and conducting a survey of the 2022 salary situation of all its employees.

The enterprise salary survey work is mainly carried out around the salary information of enterprise employees, including the salary and salary quantile values ​​of different occupations, different levels of management positions, professional and technical titles, and professional skill levels. In order to do a good job in the 2023 annual enterprise salary survey, guide Hebi City enterprises to reasonably determine the salary level of employees, and build a stable and harmonious labor relationship, the Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security has taken multiple measures to actively carry out investigation work. Strictly check, deploy special forces to set up an investigation team, and adopt methods such as online Q&A, remote assistance, and on-site training guidance. Specifically, the county, district, human and social departments organize enterprises to fill in the report online, and the reporting work is planned to be completed before the end of April.

According to reports, in the next step, the Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security will use the obtained survey data to release information on the wages and remuneration of enterprise employees in Hebi City and information on labor costs of enterprises to the whole city, so as to guide enterprises to reasonably determine the wage level of employees and guide the labor force to work in the region. Orderly flow between cities and between urban and rural areas, promote the rational allocation of human resources, and give full play to the decisive role of the market in wage distribution.