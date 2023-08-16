Hebi City Optimizes Business Environment: Achievements and Highlights Revealed at Press Conference

Hebi City Achieves Significant Progress in Optimizing Business Environment

Hebi City, located in China, held the fifth press conference on optimizing the business environment on the morning of August 15. During the conference, several government departments in the city reviewed the progress and achievements made in various areas, including transportation, market supervision, intellectual property rights, and government services.

The focus of the Municipal Bureau of Transportation was on the implementation of the “three major projects,” which included the construction of expressway rings, improving trunk road networks, and enhancing the quality of rural roads. Notably, the city is currently in the process of constructing three 4-section expressways, with a total investment of 10.3 billion yuan and a combined length of 98 kilometers. Additionally, Hebi City has renovated and upgraded 16 trunk highways, leading the province in eliminating substandard roads. The city has seen significant improvements in road conditions, with the mileage of rural roads reaching 4,106 kilometers and the road network density ranking second in the province.

Furthermore, Hebi City has been focused on developing a fast and convenient urban public transportation system. The city has purchased 577 new energy buses and opened 16 new bus lines. The aim of these initiatives is to create an integrated and balanced transportation system, enhance law enforcement, and strengthen the freight supply and chain. The city has also prioritized the integration of transportation and tourism, as well as the integration of delivery and mail services.

In terms of market supervision, the Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau has taken the lead in launching various reform measures. This includes streamlining administrative approval processes and reducing costs, as well as integrating administrative approval services in the field of market supervision. The bureau has also focused on implementing innovative supervision mechanisms and intellectual property protection. Hebi City has ranked second in the province for administrative protection of intellectual property and has established the Hebi Reception Office of the Overseas Intellectual Property Protection Assistance Center, which provides assistance to foreign-related intellectual property enterprises.

Moreover, the Administration of Municipal Services and Big Data has made significant strides in improving the city’s business environment. The government has built the only municipal-level smart government hall in the province and launched the city code for government services, known as the “Hexiang Code.” This has accelerated the integration of online and offline government services. The administration has also established a working mechanism for the negative list of government service centers and introduced the new model of “bright code + authorization.” Furthermore, the city has developed a precise reservation system called “Smart About Crane City” and implemented the integrated management of “one thing” to streamline processes. An integrated trading platform has also been developed, facilitating public resource trading.

Hebi City’s efforts to optimize the business environment have garnered positive results, contributing to the growth and development of the local economy. The city’s proactive approach towards improving transportation infrastructure, enhancing market supervision, protecting intellectual property rights, and providing efficient government services are laudable achievements. Hebi City continues to set an example for other cities aiming to create a favorable business environment for their residents and investors.

