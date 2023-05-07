Home » Helicopter rescue: Elderly couple slipped in rocky terrain
Helicopter rescue: Elderly couple slipped in rocky terrain

On Saturday at around 12.15 p.m., an elderly couple from the Czech Republic was walking down the valley of the Wasserlochklamm in Palfau. The man (72) suddenly fell and slid about 30 meters down the rocky terrain. He stayed about ten meters from the Salza pier with facial injuries.

His 70-year-old wife, who wanted to help him, fell while trying to do so and came to rest about 15 meters off the ground. She badly injured her ankle.

The 72-year-old was taken to the hospital after the rescue workers were alerted. The woman was rescued by the ÖAMTC’s emergency helicopter and flown to the hospital.

