[The Epoch Times, September 16, 2022](Reported by The Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua) The CCP has a lot of extreme anti-epidemic tricks. Recently, a parent in Xinzheng City, Henan Province reported that his child’s school limited the number of visits to the toilet, allowing only three boys and three girls to go to the toilet at a time. The child is afraid to drink the water in the toilet, which has seriously affected the child’s health. On September 16, Xinzheng City officially released a fact sheet to support the school’s “orderly toileting”, causing an uproar in public opinion.

On September 11, the parent of a student from the No. 3 Middle School in Longhu Town, Xinzheng City left a message on People’s Daily Online, “I heard from the child that their school only allows three boys and three girls to go to the toilet at a time, and the child dare not drink for fear of going to the toilet. The water has seriously affected the health of the child. Communicating with the head teacher can’t solve it, and I implore the leaders to help communicate.”

In response to the parents’ demands, on September 14, the Xinzheng Education Bureau issued a document in response, endorsing the extreme epidemic prevention measures of Longhu No. 3 Middle School, arguing that the school’s off-peak toilet use was reasonable, and claimed to guide students to replenish water and strengthen students’ psychology. health education.

The Education Bureau’s response sparked widespread controversy and scolded the Internet.

Some netizens scolded: “The Education Bureau is pulling out tricks now, Education Bureau.” (Note: “Chuduzi” is a Northeastern dialect, which means that doing things or speaking is unrealistic and unreasonable.)

Another netizen said: “This is magic, you have to go to the toilet according to the time, robot?!” “The number of people in the toilet is concentrated, I don’t know if nucleic acid collection is counted as (personnel concentration)?”

Another netizen said, “People’s physiological needs and the most basic rights have been deprived!” “There are too many absurd things in the absurd world!”

Some netizens also said, “Looking at these nasty things all day, I can’t live a little, it’s too miserable to live!” “Every day, there are world-class jokes, and then they say it’s all for your own good!” “Going crazy, The toilet is afraid of gathering, but the classroom is not afraid?”

More netizens accused the Education Bureau of arguing for the school’s behavior: “Sophistry, sophistry, and discrimination are all in short supply.”

In the face of one-sided condemnation from netizens, the Xinzheng Municipal Government of the Communist Party of China issued the “Explanation on the Restriction of the Number of People Going to the Toilet in Longhu No. 3 Middle School” to support the school. However, instead of cooling down public opinion, the authorities’ tone on the incident aroused even greater public anger.

On September 16, the official Weibo of the Propaganda Department of the Xinzheng Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China released the “Notes on the Internet Transmission of Xinzheng City’s “Longhu Town No. 3 Middle School Restricting the Number of People Going to the Toilet”, claiming that no restrictions on children’s normal toilet use were found. Go to the toilet in an orderly manner, and leave enough time to meet the needs of students to go to the toilet.” The news was fermented on the Internet, and the related video received more than 100,000 views in just two hours. (click to watch video)

Some netizens said: “It’s so funny, orderly going to the toilet!” “This response itself is strange, how can this toilet be “orderly”? What does disorderly going to the toilet look like?

Another netizen said: “This kind of situation exists all over the country. It can only be said that Chinese children have given birth to the wrong child.” “Go to school or go to jail?”

Another netizen said: “We also have it here, and it is also notified like this to prevent people from gathering… Students can only scold “anti-humanity regulations”, even the on-campus shops have been cancelled, and the school is closed all day, so they can only go out in the morning by themselves Bring (rice), if the food in the cafeteria is not to taste, you can only be hungry until after school.”

Some netizens scolded, “I didn’t realize that the current school can’t even satisfy the child’s physical needs such as going to the toilet. The next step (to) limit the number of breaths you have…”

