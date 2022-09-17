Swiss tennis star Federer to retire next week

News from this newspaper (Reporter Li Yuanfei) On September 15th, Beijing time, 20 Grand Slam singles champion and Swiss tennis star Federer released a letter to the tennis family and fans on his official website, announcing that he will be playing next week. Retired from professional tennis after the Laver Cup in London. One stone caused a thousand waves, and Federer has also become a hot word in the entire tennis world in the past 24 hours.

The ATP (Professional Tennis Federation) commented: “You changed the game.” The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) released a picture – Federer side by side with Serena Williams, who announced his retirement at the US Open not long ago Facing the camera, the text “A great era has come to an end” is attached below, implying that the two greatest contemporary players bid farewell to the tennis world one after another. The official comment of the French Open was “Roger Federer, the legend of the sport.” The official Wimbledon official wrote: “It’s not how much he wins, but the process he does.” In addition, the official Australian Open and Waring Card, Tim, Zverev Jr., Tsitsipas and other players also sent greetings and best wishes.

Among them, an impressive letter from Federer’s greatest opponent, 22 Grand Slam winners, “the king of clay” Nadal wrote to Federer, “My friend and opponent, I hope this day will last forever. Don’t come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for the people who love sports in the world. We talked about this in our conversations, but now it’s true. Over the years, we’ve experienced everything together on and off the field The moment is both an honor and an honor for me. I think we will have many more moments like this in the future, and we can do many things together. For now, I sincerely hope that you are happy, with your wife Mill Cards, children and family to enjoy the future together, see you in London.”