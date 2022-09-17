Home Technology Epic Games will give away “Ark: Survival Evolved” again next week, and this week’s independent masterpieces “Spirit of the North” and “Captain” are free for a limited time | 4Gamers
Epic Games is giving away two well-received indie games for free for a limited time this week, Spirit of the North and The Captain. Just log in to the EGS store to pick up the game and save it to your collection forever.

“Northern Spirit” is a 3D stand-alone narrative adventure game launched by the Infuse Studio team in 2020. The stage is based on Icelandic Nordic folklore. Players will play a red fox, the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox entangled with each other. Through the mountains and under the red-stained sky, you will discover more stories about your partner and the wasteland.

“Captain” is a pixel adventure game launched by Sysiac Games in December 2021. The player plays Thomas Welm, who is the key to saving all mankind on Earth. However, he is far away from the galaxy. In order to return to Earth, the player will A series of journeys encounter many situations, dangerous battles, and choices that test humanity.

The limited-time free period of “Spirit of the North” and “Captain” on the Epic Games Store will only end at 23:00 on September 22, and you can save it permanently after receiving it.

In addition, the games that Epic Games will send out next week are “Gloomhaven”, and the open world survival masterpiece “Ark: Survival Evolved”, which was only exempted in 2020 and was also exempted by Steam a while ago.

