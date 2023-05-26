Home » Hensoldt share under massive pressure: Group contradicts magazine report
News

Hensoldt share under massive pressure: Group contradicts magazine report

by admin
Hensoldt share under massive pressure: Group contradicts magazine report
In trading on Friday, the Hensoldt share initially falls sharply, but after the price has dropped to EUR 27.12 in the meantime, it can recover over the course of the day. In the afternoon, the minus has reduced to around 5.1 percent, the Hensoldt share price is 29.34 euros.

The high price fluctuations were triggered by a report in the magazine “Der Spiegel” and the subsequent denial of Hensoldt’s allegations.

Sea …

Read more at 4investors.de

The HENSOLDT share is currently trading at a minus of -4,26 % and a rate of 29.66EUR
traded.

See also  The best photos of The 1975 at the Stereo Picnic

You may also like

Is it art or can it go away?

1,497 preventive service police officers return to their...

Once again remittances are the fuel of the...

Wang Huning’s speech was more vicious than Wang...

TARGET 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney...

Ecuador sub 20 adds a victory in the...

Edict 1st. notice Melecio Mosquera Mosquera

Four new conductors and their debut

Arrested for robbing a teenager – Diario La...

From fan to collector of ‘Cacique de La...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy