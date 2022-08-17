Home News Herbicide in the neighbor’s hedge: the quarrel breaks out and a hatchet appears
Herbicide in the neighbor's hedge: the quarrel breaks out and a hatchet appears

Herbicide in the neighbor’s hedge: the quarrel breaks out and a hatchet appears

In Vittorio Veneto, a 79 year old does not like the “intrusion” of the neighbor and even threatens to shoot him

Marco Filippi

August 17, 2022

VITTORIO VENETO. Furious quarrel between two neighbors, in a center of the Vittoriese. The cause? The herbicide given in the border hedge between two properties. The protagonist is a 79-year-old who reacted badly after realizing that a neighbor, a 62-year-old, was using anti-parasitic products and herbicide.

The 79-year-old has it like that grabbed the ax, which was part of his gardening kit, heavily threatening the neighbor. Not only that, she also told him “I’ll shoot you”.

The carabinieri of the Vittorio Veneto company, alerted by the threatened family, intervened immediately and during a search they found a “scacciacani” without a red cap which was immediately seized together with the hatchet. For the 79-year-old, with a clean record, the complaint was made for aggravated threats.

