(ANSA) – HERCULANEUM (NAPLES), 09 APR – Easter Sunday in the ancient domus of Herculaneum. Today there were 2,743 visitors who went to the Herculaneum Archaeological Park. The data, provided by the Park, testifies once again the interest of Italian tourists and visitors for places of art on holidays, despite a rather cold climate. Among the ancient ruins of the city, the Casa della Gemma can also be visited, famous for its precious floor mosaics, and reopened last year after restoration work. (HANDLE)