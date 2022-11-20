ROMA – The first to travel at 30 kilometers per hour was Olbia. The doctor Seventh Nizzi, former mayor of Forza Italia in 1997, Berlusconi’s clinician in his days on the Costa Smeralda, has converted to a sustainable city – OIbia suffered a heavy flood in autumn 2013 with nine deaths -. For two and a half years – the limit has been in force since 1 June 2021 – all the streets of the city in northwestern Sardinia have been driving slowly.