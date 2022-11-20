Home News Here are the fifty Italian cities that have chosen to let cars and motorbikes travel at 30 km/h
News

Here are the fifty Italian cities that have chosen to let cars and motorbikes travel at 30 km/h

by admin
Here are the fifty Italian cities that have chosen to let cars and motorbikes travel at 30 km/h

ROMA – The first to travel at 30 kilometers per hour was Olbia. The doctor Seventh Nizzi, former mayor of Forza Italia in 1997, Berlusconi’s clinician in his days on the Costa Smeralda, has converted to a sustainable city – OIbia suffered a heavy flood in autumn 2013 with nine deaths -. For two and a half years – the limit has been in force since 1 June 2021 – all the streets of the city in northwestern Sardinia have been driving slowly.

See also  Educational poverty: with the pandemic 8% of children and young people excluded from the dad

You may also like

Carnival Ivrea 2023: «Ready to go back to...

Localities continue to optimize epidemic prevention and control...

From Marmolada to Friuli, Emanuele shepherd at 28:...

Slips on the ice and falls on the...

From 00:00 to 12:00 on November 20, Huizhou...

Lega Proposal: 20,000 euro bonus for church weddings....

Off-road cars between Rivarolo and Bosconero, haywire traffic

Tornadoes and water bombs in the South, severe...

The man hired a forklift to throw the...

There is also a bit of Friuli in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy