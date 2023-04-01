Home News Hernán Luque asks Argentina for political asylum |
by admin
Hernan Luque.

The president of the Oversight Commission of the National Assembly, Fernando Villavicenciohas denounced on his Twitter account that the former manager of the consortium of state companies EMCO, Hernan Luqueaccused of asking for bribes, has requested political asylum in Argentina.

According to Villavicencio, Luque, who has been in Argentina since he fled Ecuador in December 2022, requested asylum on March 9, 2023. Always according to Villavicencio, his daughter Denisse Luque Cherres, granted her father power of attorney to sell his assets .

Luque is married to a cousin of Ruben Cherreswho was assassinated in Punta Blanca this Thursday, March 30.

Audios

Luque is a fugitive after President Guillermo Lasso ordered his capture by spreading, on the La Posta site, audios in which Luque is heard talking about his preference to receive $150,000 and that he would open accounts in Andorra.

Hernán Modesto Luque Lecaro was appointed as delegate of the President of the Republic to chair the Board of Directors of the Public Companies Coordinating Company (EMCO). His appointment was given on July 12, 2021, through Executive Decree 107 signed by President Guillermo Lasso.

He was in charge of the EMCO board of directors until December 18, 2022 and was replaced by Joaquín Ponce.

The journalist Ándersson Boscán, from the website La Posta, in the National Assembly, on January 16, 2023.

