Fast Technology News on April 11th, there are still about two weeks left for the May Day holiday in 2023. This holiday will last for 5 consecutive days. Those who are planning to travel can consider train tickets. Tickets for the first day of the holiday will be sold this Saturday. .

According to the notice on the 2023 Labor Day holiday arrangement,There will be a holiday from April 29 (Saturday) to May 3 (Wednesday), 2023, a total of 5 days.Work on April 23 (Sunday) and May 6 (Saturday).

According to the current train ticket pre-sale period,Train tickets for the first day of the “May Day” holiday (April 29) will go on sale this Saturday, April 15.

On the last day of the holiday (May 3), return tickets will be on sale on April 19, which is next Wednesday, so please pay attention when buying tickets.

In addition to buying train tickets or air tickets, many people also choose to travel by car. According to the “Implementation Plan for Exempting Small Passenger Tolls on Major Holidays”, during the four national holidays of the Spring Festival, Tomb-sweeping Day, Labor Day and National Day,Small passenger cars with 7 seats and below enjoy the free-passing policy on high speed.

Therefore, the five-day holiday of May Day is free of charge, and if you choose to travel by car, you can save a lot of money.