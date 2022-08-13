At 9:34 on August 13, the Xi’an Emergency Management Bureau issued a high-temperature red warning message. The maximum temperature in many places in Xi’an will rise to above 40°C this afternoon, requiring all units to do a good job in preventing heatstroke, cooling and fire prevention.

At 9:34 on August 13, the Xi’an Meteorological Observatory upgraded and issued a red warning signal for high temperature. It is expected that this afternoon, Weiyang District, Xincheng District, Beilin District, Lianhu District, Baqiao District, Yanta District, Chang’an District, Huyi District, The maximum temperature in most of the districts and counties, such as Xixian New District and Lantian County, except for the mountainous areas, will rise above 40℃. The maximum temperature in Gaoling District, Yanliang District, northern Zhouzhi County, and northern Lintong District will rise above 37℃. Please note guard against.

Xi’an Emergency Management Bureau requires all units to discuss and study in a timely manner, strengthen the release of early warning information, and continue to coordinate relevant departments to take emergency measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down according to their duties, to ensure production, fire protection, sanitation, safety, and urban power supply and water supply safety. Focus on strengthening the safety management and control of outdoor activities such as outdoor activities and high-altitude dangerous operations, as well as the safety management and control of road traffic passenger, dangerous transportation, and freight vehicles, and strictly prevent vehicles from spontaneous combustion.

Strengthen the prevention of urban and forest and grassland fires and other disasters that may be caused by high temperature weather, and make various emergency preparations. Strengthen emergency duty and information reporting, strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty system and the leadership on-duty system. In case of an important emergency, it should be dealt with immediately, and important information should be reported to the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau as soon as possible.

Chen Qianxingyi, an intern of Wang Tao, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry