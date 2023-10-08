Hilpoltstein | Broken foot leads to cannabis plantation

An emergency call from a sand pit led officials to several cannabis plantations in Hilpoltstein. A caller reports to the control center: one of his friends broke his foot while playing sports in a sand pit. In addition to rescue workers, a police patrol is also on the way to help. When it comes to supply, you notice that there is a strong smell of marijuana. That’s why the police are searching the surrounding area. They find several bags of harvested cannabis plants and also a cannabis plantation. The police suspect that the three men met not for sport but to harvest cannabis. When searching the apartments and gardens, the officers found additional plantations and a total of 75 kilos of cannabis plants. They also come across black powder and other chemicals for suspected pyrotechnic items in an apartment. Proceedings are now underway against all three.

