follow the 2023 Rugby World Cup match

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Japan and Argentina. A meeting with the feel of a “round of 16”, because the winner will qualify for the next round.

What is it about ? Time for the Japanese and Argentinians to stop their mimicry, and aim to qualify for the quarter-finals. Both teams beat Samoa and Chile early in the competition, and fell to England. As a result, they compete with the objective of supporting the XV de la Rose in the next round.

Or ? At the Stade de la Beaujoire, in Nantes.

At what time ? The match kicks off at 1 p.m.

On which channel ? M6.

Qui live ? The hinge of the day will be composed of Elisabeth Pineau and Valentin Moinard (we’ll let you determine who plays which position). From the Nantes stands, Martin Untersinger and his magic foot will take care of transforming the tries and, incidentally, writing a nice report of the match.

The composition of the teams:

Lemeki – Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Fifita – (o) Matsuda, (m) Saito – Labuschagne, Himeno (cap.), Leitch – Fakatava, Cornelsen – Gu, Horie, Inagaki.

Remplaçants : Sakate, Millar, Valu, Dearns, Saumaki, Nagare, Yamanaka, Naikabula.

Coach: Jamie Joseph.

Mallia – Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M. Carreras – (o) S. Carreras, (m) Betranou – Kremer, Gonzalez, Matera – Lavanini, Petti – Gomez Kodela, Montoya (cap.), Gallo.

Substitutes: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Rubiolo, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni.

Coach: Michael Cheika.

Who referees? New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe.

