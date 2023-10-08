Guatemala’s Constitutional Court Grants Provisional Protection Amid Concerns Over Presidential Transition

Guatemala’s Constitutional Court has granted provisional protection to ten citizens who expressed concerns about the transition process towards the assumption of Bernardo Arévalo as president in 2024. In a statement published on Twitter, the court ordered current president Alejandro Giammattei, the Supreme Electoral Court, the Public Ministry, and the Judicial Branch to protect the democratic system and the principle of alternation in the exercise of their duties and powers. The court also ordered that Arévalo’s inauguration, scheduled for January 14, 2024, proceed based on the validated electoral results until today.

The citizens who sought the legal remedy expressed concern that the popular will expressed at the polls may not be respected due to events arising from the criminal justice system. The Public Ministry has conducted four raids on the facilities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the 2023 electoral process. The most recent raid, on September 30, led to the removal of ballot boxes containing minutes from the first round held on June 25.

In response to these developments, indigenous and peasant sectors, along with students and civil society, have been protesting since Monday and demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI) Rafael Curruchiche, and other officials. The protests have included road blockades and a rally in front of the Public Ministry headquarters.

The Constitutional Court has ordered the government to ensure the right to peaceful demonstration while also guaranteeing the right of citizens to mobilize, even using force as a last resort. President Giammattei has requested the intervention of the Organization of American States (OAS) as a mediator in the conflict. OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro confirmed that he is leading a permanent mission to verify the transition of command in Guatemala.

This ongoing situation raises concerns about the respect for democracy and the electoral process in Guatemala. The involvement of the Constitutional Court and the OAS indicates the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring a peaceful transition of power.