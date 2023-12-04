HITMAN MURDER FORMER PRISON DIRECTOR IN CONCEPCIÓN « CDE News

NATIONAL (special envoy) Hitmen shot and killed Antonio Bazán, an official who was director of several penitentiary centers.

Antonio Bazán, who was director of prisons such as Ciudad del Este, Pedro Juan Caballero, Concepción, among other important positions, was killed by hitmen in Concepción.

He was traveling in his truck heading to the Concepción prison when he was intercepted by two individuals who opened fire on his truck, both on the driver’s side and from the front.

The man managed to get out of the vehicle and ran towards private property. The assassins followed him and caught up with him, shooting him down.

comment

comment

Share this: Facebook

X

