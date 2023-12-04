weekly preview Q48 – wienkonzert.com

Who has the most beautiful concerts in the whole country? definitely, Vienna!

Calm is slowly returning to the overabundance of concert options. This week still has a lot of fine gigs, for example the wonderfully wild “atreyu“in the Vienna scene, the highly likeable “great spotted woodpecker“ twice in a row in the arena, the wonderful singer/songwriter “adam barnes“ in the clash (concerts in the clash are always great anyway) and the serene “ilgen-only” im fluc

But that wasn’t all: December starts on Friday and brings us a few more highlights! the unpredictable band “leap“comes into the Vienna scene, heartthrob”isaac anderson“ melts hearts in chelsea, in the loft loftival is celebrated with artists like “james choice“ and on Sunday everyone makes a pilgrimage to the town hall to “hozier“But not just because of Hozier, but also because of his fantastic supporting band”the last dinner party„.

hard facts:

November 27th, 2023 / atreyu / scene vienna (fb event)

11/27/2023 / ulrich drechsler / chelsesa (fb event)

28.11.2023 / empathy test u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

28.11.2023 / buntspecht / arena (fb-event)

29.11.2023 / buntspecht / arena (eventinfo)

29.11.2023 / adam barnes u.a. / clash (fb-event)

29.11.2023 / 0816 acoustic: harividerci u.a. / loop (eventinfo)

29.11.2023 / painting clouds, siamese elephants / kramladen (fb-event)

29.11.2023 / max & igor cavalera / szene (fb-event)

11/29/2023 / bernhard Schnur / chelsea (fb event)

11/29/2023 / tschiritsch/stickney et al. / club1019 (fb event)

29.11.2023 / stiff meds u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

30.11.2023 / ilgen-nur / fluc (fb-event)

30.11.2023 / leftovers / arena (fb-event)

30.11.2023 / ozymandias / arena (fb-event)

30.11.2023 / intra / b72 (fb-event)

30.11.2023 / edgar / kramladen (fb-event)

30.11.2023 / neps u.a. / club1019 (fb-event)

11/30/2023 / truism among others / rhiz (fb event)

11/30/2023 / strolz & razelli / simm city (fb event)

01.12.2023 / malevolence / flex (fb-event)

01.12.2023 / verrat / arena (fb-event)

01.12.2023 / pogendroblem / kramladen (fb-event)

01.12.2023 / wild evel & the trashbones u.a. / chelsea (fb-event)

01.12.2023 / pendl, metternich u.a. / szene (fb-event)

12/01/2023 / diving / rhiz (fb event)

12/01/2023 / fäaschtbänkler / gasometer (fb event)

02.12.2023 / leap / szene (fb-event)

02.12.2023 / new candys u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

02.12.2023 / Isaac Anderson / Chelsea (fb-event)

02.12.2023 / loftival: james choice u.a. / the loft (fb-event)

12/02/2023 / the lazy compromises / junk shop (fb event)

02.12.2023 / mothers of the land u.a. / arena (fb-event)

02.12.2023 / badchieff / flex (fb-event)

02.12.2023 / skindred / simm city (fb-event)

12/02/2023 / seiler & speer / wiener stadthalle (fb event)

03.12.2023 / the hirsch effekt / b72 (fb-event)

December 3rd, 2023 / hozier / wiener stadthalle

03.12.2023 / carbon based lifeforms / szene (fb-event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

