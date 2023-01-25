As Julio César Escalante Pino, the man murdered this Wednesday in Valle de Laboyos was identified.

The events of blood in the municipality of Pitalito do not stop, where a new crime was presented this Wednesday afternoon around noon.

It happened at the north exit of the municipality, near a well-known service station, where Mr. Julio César Escalante was, who was approached by motorcycle hitmen who shot him several times.

The victim lost his life at the scene. Authorities cordoned off the area where the murder occurred in order to advance urgent actions and start the respective investigations.

There is concern in the Laboyano municipality, since so far this year there have been six homicides.