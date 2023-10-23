Respecting the Elderly: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Commitment to Care and Support

National Style Animation: General Secretary’s Respect for the Elders

In celebration of the Double Ninth Festival, which highlights the importance of filial piety and respect for the elderly, General Secretary Xi Jinping of China has expressed his deep concern for the well-being of millions of elderly citizens. His aim is to ensure that all elderly individuals receive care, support, happiness, and security in their old age.

The Double Ninth Festival, also known as Chongyang Festival, has a significant meaning as it is a day to honor and show appreciation for the elderly. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s messages of respect towards the elderly hold great importance, not just for the Chinese population but also for elderly individuals around the world.

The General Secretary’s words have touched the hearts of many as he emphasizes the value of the elderly in society and the need to provide them with a dignified and comfortable life in their senior years. His vision aligns with the traditional Chinese values of honoring and caring for the elderly.

In an interview, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of cherishing the elderly and providing them with love, care, and understanding. He stressed that society should create an environment where the elderly can live happily and contribute their wisdom and experience to future generations.

To further promote respect for the elderly, a national style animation has been produced to convey the importance of this virtue. The animation features heartwarming scenes of intergenerational love and care, emphasizing the significance of filial piety and respect.

The production team behind the animation includes planning by Sun Chengbin and Li Zhengyu, production by Sun Zhiping, and direction by Zhang Baokang. Reporters Shang Kunlun, Huang Kaiying, Huang Haoming, and Yue Qinrong (internship) were also involved in the creation of this animation. Wang Shuailong took on the role of the reporter, providing insights and information on the project.

The animation, produced by the Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department, aims to spread General Secretary Xi Jinping’s message of respect and care for the elderly to a wider audience. It serves as a reminder to society to remember and value the contributions made by the older generation.

As we celebrate the Double Ninth Festival, let us reflect on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s heartwarming words and extend our well wishes to the elderly around the world. May they enjoy good health and longevity, and may their wisdom and experience continue to inspire and guide us.

[Editor in charge: Shi Ge]

