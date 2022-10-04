Home News Hohhot has 78 high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas_New City_Yuquan District_Dongfeng Road Street
Hohhot has 78 high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas_New City_Yuquan District_Dongfeng Road Street

Hohhot has 78 high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas_New City_Yuquan District_Dongfeng Road Street

Original title: Hohhot currently has 78 high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas

The press conference scene.Photo by Feng Yue

People’s Daily Online, Hohhot, October 4th (Liu Yilin) ​​According to the news of the 42nd press conference on epidemic prevention and control in Hohhot, on the basis of the previous delineation, from 18:00 on October 3, 2022, the following regional risk levels will be adjusted. :

78 districts and villages, including Beiguoguangtianjiancheng, the regional service center of Hulun Road in Xincheng District, and Zhonghua Homeland Phase I and Phase II of Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office, are designated as high-risk areas. containment measures.

The Mingdu Fengshang Community of Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office in Xincheng District and the Century New Village of Yunzhong Road, Yuquan District were designated as medium-risk areas, and the control measures of “staying out of the area and picking things at different peaks” were adopted.

Areas in Xincheng District, Huimin District, Yuquan District, and Tumut Zuoqi, except the high and medium-risk areas that have been delineated, are designated as low-risk areas, and preventive measures of “personal protection and avoidance of gatherings” are adopted.

Up to now, Hohhot has 78 high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas.

