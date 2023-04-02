Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

11:15 am: Blessing of the branches in the atrium of the temple. (All the faithful must bring their bouquets or white handkerchiefs).

11:30 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

Eucharists:

8:00 а.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.

April 3 – Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

Eucharists:

7:00 а.m., 09:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.

confessions

8:00 а.m., 12:00 m., 5:00 p.m. y 6:30 p.m.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

8:00 am: Eucharist (For those who cannot attend the Evening Mass).

Beginning of the solemn Easter Triduum

4:00 pm: Eucharist “In the Lord’s Supper”. Washing of the Feet and celebration of the Commandment of Love.

Procession to the Monument and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. (In this Eucharist the piggy banks of the Christian Communion of Goods Campaign will be collected).

7:00 p.m.: Holy Hour. (The Temple will be open until 9:30 pm at night).

April 7 – Good Friday

10:00 am: Stations of the Cross inside the Parish Temple for those people who cannot accompany the Stations of the Cross in the Parishes of the City Center.

3:00 pm: Solemn Liturgical Action of the Lord’s Passion and Death. Adoration of the Holy Cross. Communion. This is the most important of this day.

7:00 pm: Seven Words Our Lord Jesus Christ.

descent. Procession with the Holy Sepulcher inside the Temple. (The Temple will be open until 9:30 pm at night)

April 8 – Holy Saturday

4:00 pm: Marian Celebration. The Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin. Stabat Mater.

7:00 pm: Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of the new fire, Paschal Candle and Baptismal Water.

This is the main ceremony of Holy Week, bringing a pascualito for the blessing of light.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

10:00 am: Solemn Eucharist on the Lord’s Easter.

Eucharist: 11:30 am and 6:00 pm

