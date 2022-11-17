Listen to the audio version of the article

The measures on the Superbonus that will be contained in the Aiuti-quater decree will be “aimed at allowing, under certain conditions, that the assignment of credits or discounts in place of the consideration due” to those who carry out energy efficiency building interventions “can be divided into a longer period of time than that already foreseen in current legislation”.

Towards 10-year window

The Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani affirmed this in the Chamber of the Chamber at question time, answering an M5s question on initiatives to remove the obstacles that limit access to the superbonus. With regard to this forecast, we are talking about a time window of 10 years against the current 4 years.

Aid-quater not yet in the Journal

But in the meantime, almost a week after the Council of Ministers in which it was approved, the Aiuti-quater decree has not yet landed in the Official Journal. The process would appear to have slowed down pending the final approval in Parliament of the Aiuti-ter decree law.

However, there is talk of filings to the text in many quarters to make it clearer, especially with regard to the changes to the incentives with the decalage mechanism from 110% to 90% which will take effect from 2023. On this front, the positions are not unique and there is who is pressing for this term to be postponed.

Change requests

But for the moment there is nothing to do: the premier Giorgia Meloni explained in a press conference that it will immediately pass to 90% “except for those who have already approved the intervention to date and present the notice of the start of the works by 25 November”.