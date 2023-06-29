Homemade strawberry marshmallows – Lisa Glinska’s summer recipe

The famous Ukrainian confectioner Liza Glinska constantly pleases the viewers of her YouTube channel with new recipes for delicacies, often familiar from childhood, such as “Zebra” or “Anthill” cakes.

However, the craftswoman does not miss seasonal fruits and berries. Yes, the other day she showed how she cooks delicious, tender, airy, and most importantly, homemade strawberry marshmallows with lemon.

“This dessert is loved by adults and children, and it is very easy to prepare.” – claims the author of the recipe.

Dessert ingredients:

70 g of protein 70 g of sugar (1 part) (3.5 tablespoons without a slide) 270 g of sugar (2 parts) (13.5 tablespoons without a slide) 100 ml of water (0.5 cups) 20 ml lemon juice (4 tsp) 130 g of strawberry puree 100 g of apple puree 10 g of agar agar (gel strength 1100−1200) (2 tbsp. without bitter)

Cooking technology

Prepare the syrup. To do this, put sugar (the second part), strawberry puree, apple puree, lemon juice, water, agar agar and mix in a saucepan. We put the saucepan on the stove and cook the syrup at 105 degrees, stirring constantly, first with a heat-stable spatula, and then with a whisk.

Advice: it is better to check the readiness of the syrup with a kitchen thermometer.

We are preparing meringue. Beat the protein in the bowl of a food processor at medium speed until frothy. Add sugar and continue to beat the meringue at medium speeds. After the sugar has dissolved, increase the revolutions (they should be higher than average). When the syrup has boiled, add it to the meringue in a thin stream and continue to beat. Cool the marshmallow mass to a temperature of 47-48 degrees.

At the last stage, we transfer the mass into a pastry bag with a “closed star” nozzle, 8 mm in diameter, and place the marshmallow on parchment. This mass yields 34 halves. Leave the marshmallows at room temperature for 10-12 hours to stabilize.

Then sprinkle with a thin layer of powdered sugar. And finally, fasten the halves of the marshmallow and roll them in powdered sugar.

We will also remind you about the top recipe from Volodymyr Yaroslavskyi’s “Master Chef” show from Lisa’s colleague – pickled cherries for delicious toasts.

8

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

