Honduran authorities hand over Salvadoran gang member alias “La Piedra”

Honduran police from the Departmental Prevention Unit 17, managed in the last few hours to apprehend a Salvadoran gang member, who has a pending arrest warrant for assuming him responsible for the crime of illegal groups in El Salvador.

According to the authorities, the suspect is a member of the criminal structure MS-13, known in the criminal world by the alias “La Piedra.”

It should be noted that the reason for his request is based on having a Red Alert note, according to an arrest warrant issued on September 3, 2015, by the Specialized Internal Investigation Court of San Miguel, El Salvador.

The police action was carried out in the Playa Grande village of the Alianza municipality, by agents of the National Directorate for Community Prevention and Security, as well as the National Directorate of Border Police Services and INTERPOL.

Later, he was handed over to the Salvadoran authorities at one of the borders shared by both nations.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related