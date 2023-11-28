Hospital admissions, the information flow of hospital discharge forms has been updated

Published in the Official Gazette SG n. 272 of 21 November 2023 on decree no. 165 of 26 September 2023 “Regulation containing amendments and additions to the regulation containing rules concerning the updating of the regulation of the information flow on those discharged from public and private hospitalization institutions”.

The decree introduced the integration and updating of the information collected from the flow of Hospital Discharge Cards (SDO) relating only to discharges of hospitalizations carried out in rehabilitation departments (discipline codes 28, 56, 75) with the aim of providing better description of the rehabilitation hospitalization and to represent the care product also in terms of outcome.

Consultation

Share this: Facebook

X

