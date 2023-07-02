How are you? This is how a classic vallenato by Diomedes Díaz sounds performed by the champetero Papoman

At a private party in Barranquilla, the vallenato singers ‘Checho Bula’ and Jhonyvan performed some iconic songs within the genre, especially those of Diomedes Díaz. But the artists wanted to give their presentations a plus, so they sang a vallenato with another rhythm.
The young talent took the risk of singing ‘I don’t understand’ from the composer Juan Rois Zúñiga and immortalized in the voice of ‘El Cacique de La Junta’ but in a jacket version.
In the presentation they were accompanied by the king of the champeta ‘Papoman’. The innovation brought them applause from the public, even in the comments of the posts they made on social media. There are those who predict success for ‘Papoman’ if he decides to record it.
“I don’t understand why
They keep telling you that you waste your time
with me my love
With what right do they say about me
that I don’t deserve
Not even for a moment close to you
Envious people get out of things
to make me suffer
But that doesn’t matter, I know what touches me
fight to the end”, was the verse of the song he performed.
It should be remembered that in the month of February, in Antioquia, the vallenato singer Elder Dayán he sang the song ‘La diosa’ with Papoman. P