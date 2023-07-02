How are you? This is how a classic vallenato by Diomedes Díaz sounds performed by the champetero Papoman

At a private party in Barranquilla, the vallenato singers ‘Checho Bula’ and Jhonyvan performed some iconic songs within the genre, especially those of Diomedes Díaz. But the artists wanted to give their presentations a plus, so they sang a vallenato with another rhythm.

The young talent took the risk of singing ‘I don’t understand’ from the composer Juan Rois Zúñiga and immortalized in the voice of ‘El Cacique de La Junta’ but in a jacket version.

In the presentation they were accompanied by the king of the champeta ‘Papoman’. The innovation brought them applause from the public, even in the comments of the posts they made on social media. There are those who predict success for ‘Papoman’ if he decides to record it.

“I don’t understand why

They keep telling you that you waste your time

with me my love

With what right do they say about me

that I don’t deserve

Not even for a moment close to you

Envious people get out of things

to make me suffer

But that doesn’t matter, I know what touches me

fight to the end”, was the verse of the song he performed.

It should be remembered that in the month of February, in Antioquia, the vallenato singer Elder Dayán he sang the song ‘La diosa’ with Papoman. P

