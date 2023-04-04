More than boring to-do lists

In the new episode of our podcast, we deal with a tool that may sound a bit boring at first, but that has more potential than many people think: we’re talking about checklists. Well and effectively used checklists are more than boring to-do lists that you have to check off over and over again. You can make everyday work much easier for teams and make it smarter.

have on this subject Florian Schneider and Martin Seibert recently one interactive audio event on the LinkedIn network held, which we offer to listen to in the current podcast episode.

How should teams use checklists to reach their potential? What are good and what are bad checklists? What Kinds of Problems Can Checklists Solve? Florian and Martin discussed these and other aspects and also took up several interesting questions from the live audience.

Here is the recording as a podcast:

Our podcast is also available on the following platforms:

Checklists for Confluence & Jira: Get to know them now and use them free of charge!

Do you want more about the Checklist apps for the Atlassian cloud products knowledge? The solutions are available on the Atlassian Marketplace – free of charge. Details on usage can be found in the Doku zu Checklists for Confluence und Checklists for Jira. And if you have any questions, requests, feedback, just contact the development team directly!

