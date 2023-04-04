Home News How checklists make life easier for you and your team
News

How checklists make life easier for you and your team

by admin
How checklists make life easier for you and your team

More than boring to-do lists

In the new episode of our podcast, we deal with a tool that may sound a bit boring at first, but that has more potential than many people think: we’re talking about checklists. Well and effectively used checklists are more than boring to-do lists that you have to check off over and over again. You can make everyday work much easier for teams and make it smarter.

have on this subject Florian Schneider and Martin Seibert recently one interactive audio event on the LinkedIn network held, which we offer to listen to in the current podcast episode.

How should teams use checklists to reach their potential? What are good and what are bad checklists? What Kinds of Problems Can Checklists Solve? Florian and Martin discussed these and other aspects and also took up several interesting questions from the live audience.

Here is the recording as a podcast:

Our podcast is also available on the following platforms:

Checklists for Confluence & Jira: Get to know them now and use them free of charge!

Do you want more about the Checklist apps for the Atlassian cloud products knowledge? The solutions are available on the Atlassian Marketplace – free of charge. Details on usage can be found in the Doku zu Checklists for Confluence und Checklists for Jira. And if you have any questions, requests, feedback, just contact the development team directly!

Further information

Atlassian CloudChecklistenChecklistsChecklists for ConfluenceConfluenceJIRAKomplexitätPodcastProduktivität
See also  To protect health and prevent severe diseases, Xuzhou pays close attention to rural epidemic prevention and control and health services_China Jiangsu Net

You may also like

Antequera students recreate the passion and death of...

Prosecutor dismantled extortion gang that operated from ‘La...

[Li Xiang Jing Chu]Mind map | One picture...

Fertilizer prices fall sharply – price drop lasts...

Civil institutions have to be strengthened, Imran Khan’s...

A higher education that transcends the utilitarian

SPO: Beach bar gets a new home on...

Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali is still in...

Tragic accident claimed the lives of two minors...

The 3rd party group meeting of Huaibei Municipal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy