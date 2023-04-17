How much does a worker earn per day at the traffic lights in Bogotá?

In Bogotá, the popular rummage is one of the ways of acquiring money that many of those who are within the group of informal workers in the country’s capital have opted for, as well evidenced the most recent chapter of Hostile Zonewhere the marginality of the professions and the search for a few coins for daily sustenance is the daily bread for many.

As recorded by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), in its most recent report on labor informality in Colombia, in the period between December 2022 and February 2023, informality in the country had a drop of 0.7 percentage pointsthis in relation to the same quarter of the previous year.

The entity reported that of the 22 million Colombians employed, 12.7 million would be carrying out work in the informal sector, while only 9.2 million have a formal job.

In this way, of the 12.7 million people who find themselves with a level of informal employment, men represent 60.1% of this figure and women are 54.9% in recent months.

Hostile Zone ‘Coins’:

In the chapter ‘Coins’, the journalist Raúl Arévalo met a series of street artists who, in search of their daily livelihood, submit to inclement weather, extreme professions that put their bodies at risk and even the contempt of passers-by, however, it is the way to create an economic income that many have found.

Among the characters that the journalist found at the traffic lights in the country’s capital, some young people made their own costumes from the popular movie ‘The Predator’, one of the characters that is most remembered for its appearance. Through the interpretation of this character Felipe Pastraana, he said that he has been wearing the 12-kilo costume at traffic lights in Bogotá for six years.

‘El Predador’ told how much he earns on average in his days where he can cover up to 6 thousand steps per hour “A good day, you can earn 150 or 180 thousand pesos, not every day, no! let’s say weekends. And during the week 60 or 80 thousand pesos”.