The Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, which is intervened by the National Health Superintendence, rendered accounts and showed a visible recovery with the strengthening of its indicators in the provision of health and financial services.

In the report, the intervening special agent, Duver Dicson Vargas Rojas, said that, compared to the installed capacity, the care center now has 245 beds, which translates into a 24% increase in this service, which before the intervention had with 196, while the Intensive Care Unit increased by 100% from 7 to 14 beds.

New services such as the Pediatric ICU were opened, while others such as the blood bank, the Neonatal ICU, and specialized services of: pediatric and adult endocrinology, pediatric and adult ophthalmology, pediatric surgery, urology, pediatric cardiology and for adults, vascular and maxillofacial surgery, pediatric infectious diseases, gastroenterology and tomography.

Vargas Rojas explained that one of the first objectives set by the intervention team was to stabilize the workers’ payments: “That is why we not only focused on punctual payment, but also the hiring modality was changed.”

The part of the infrastructure was improved, therefore, the Central Sterilization was intervened, wing B of the fourth floor was adapted as an exclusive area for Nueva EPS patients, diagnostic imaging technology was renewed with new X-ray equipment and Tomography, through the strategic ally that operates this area, and the Enrique Pupo Martínez auditorium was restored.

The controller showed positive figures such as a 35.43% increase in billing, which went from 43,185 million pesos to 58,486 million pesos as of December of the previous year.

He also explained that accounts receivable had a decrease of 19.54%; Agreements were made with the EPS: Cajacopi, Coosalud, Dusakawi and Nueva EPS, as well as a new contracting modality with the EPS, and strategic alliances with suppliers.

Vargas Rojas said that among the immediate challenges are advancing in the stabilization process of the current operation, as well as the payment of the debt to workers of previous vigencies for 18,701 million pesos and strengthening the contracting of services with the EPS.

“The main challenge is to put the emergency service into operation, which comes with 80 stretchers, it will be one of the largest emergencies in this country. The second challenge is obtaining the resources to pay the debt to the workers, which are around 18 billion pesos”, mentioned Vargas Rojas.

